Donation drive underway to benefit Puerto Rico’s victims of Irma, Maria

By Liz Anderson September 24, 2017 4:04 pm 09/24/2017 04:04pm
People wait in line to buy bread at Ortiz bakery after the passing of Hurricane Maria, in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, Thursday, September 21, 2017. As of Thursday evening, Maria was moving off the northern coast of the Dominican Republic with winds of 120 mph (195 kph). The storm was expected to approach the Turks and Caicos Islands and the Bahamas late Thursday and early Friday. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

WASHINGTON — A collection drive is underway this week to benefit victims of hurricanes Irma and Maria, the latter of which has devastated the island of Puerto Rico.

More than 15,000 people are now living in shelters, according to The Associated Press.

In the D.C. area, volunteers are gathering emergency donations this week on behalf of Unidos por Puerto Rico/United for Puerto Rico.

The following are among items that are being accepted at 1031 N. Vermont St. in Arlington:

  • Bottled water
  • Baby wipes
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Canned and dry foods for humans and pets
  • Cots
  • First aid kits
  • Mosquito repellent
  • Blankets
  • Pillows
  • Laundry detergent
  • Dish soap

Get the complete list of regional gathering items for Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto Rico on the group’s Facebook event page.

Donations will be accepted on the following days at these times:

  • Monday 6–8 p.m.
  • Tuesday 6–7 p.m.
  • Thursday 6–7 p.m.
  • Friday 5–9 p.m.

Yomaris Correa, a volunteer helping with the collection effort in Arlington, said that United for Puerto Rico volunteers are serving “as a means of collection,” but that the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration will work out the logistics to get all the items to the island.

“I cannot wait for them to see everything we’re doing and just feel reassured that we are here to help them,” Correa said. “We’ve left the island, we’re no longer there, but the island is always with us.”

