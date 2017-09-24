WASHINGTON — A collection drive is underway this week to benefit victims of hurricanes Irma and Maria, the latter of which has devastated the island of Puerto Rico.

More than 15,000 people are now living in shelters, according to The Associated Press.

In the D.C. area, volunteers are gathering emergency donations this week on behalf of Unidos por Puerto Rico/United for Puerto Rico.

Bottled water

Baby wipes

Hand sanitizer

Canned and dry foods for humans and pets

Cots

First aid kits

Mosquito repellent

Blankets

Pillows

Laundry detergent

Dish soap

The following are among items that are being accepted at 1031 N. Vermont St. in Arlington:

Get the complete list of regional gathering items for Hurricane Maria relief in Puerto Rico on the group’s Facebook event page.

Donations will be accepted on the following days at these times:

Monday 6–8 p.m.

Tuesday 6–7 p.m.

Thursday 6–7 p.m.

Friday 5–9 p.m.

Yomaris Correa, a volunteer helping with the collection effort in Arlington, said that United for Puerto Rico volunteers are serving “as a means of collection,” but that the Puerto Rico Federal Affairs Administration will work out the logistics to get all the items to the island.

“I cannot wait for them to see everything we’re doing and just feel reassured that we are here to help them,” Correa said. “We’ve left the island, we’re no longer there, but the island is always with us.”

