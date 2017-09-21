201.5
Coast Guard exercise takes over part of Upper Potomac River

By Hanna Choi September 21, 2017 10:12 am 09/21/2017 10:12am
WASHINGTON — A Coast Guard exercise scheduled to run until 1 p.m. Thursday will bring a fleet of boats to the Upper Potomac River.

The training, to take place between the Arlington Memorial Bridge and 14th St. Bridge, will involve orange Coast Guard boats flashing blue lights during the simulation, officials said.

The exercise will not involve live fire or blanks.

A broadcast will notify boaters within vicinity of the training.

Below is a map of the area the exercise will occur.

