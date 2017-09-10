BGE, Pepco sending hundreds of crew members to Florida

Hundreds of power crews from the D.C. metropolitan area are heading down to Florida, Georgia and wherever else they are needed to help with clean up from Hurricane Irma.

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Hundreds of power crews from the D.C. metropolitan area are heading down to Florida, Georgia and wherever else they are needed to help with clean up from Hurricane Irma.

Baltimore Gas and Electric is sending down roughly 200 crew members as part of the 1,800 or so team its parent company, Exelon, is sending to assist. Sister utilities Pepco and Delmarva Power are also sending crew members as part of the Exelon contingent.

“Our crews, from this location, are going to be going to Florida,” BGE spokeswoman Linda Foye told WTOP outside the utility’s Howard County Service Center.

The workers had a safety briefing before they gathered their equipment, grabbed some boxed lunches, bottled water and got set to hit the road.

They are traveling as smaller caravans and will stop in the Carolinas before continuing down to Florida.

Once they arrive, the crew members will be attached to the local utility.

“That utility takes the lead,” Foye explained. “Our crews will follow direction. They just go in and they start rebuilding the electric system, doing whatever is required to get customers in that area back in service.”

Right now, they are planning to be in Florida for a week, but could be expected to stay there longer if needed, or be brought home sooner if there are more pressing needs here in the Mid-Atlantic region.

