501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » BGE, Pepco sending hundreds…

BGE, Pepco sending hundreds of crew members to Florida

By Dennis Foley | @djfoleyWTOP September 10, 2017 11:30 am 09/10/2017 11:30am
Share

Hundreds of power crews from the D.C. metropolitan area are heading down to Florida, Georgia and wherever else they are needed to help with clean up from Hurricane Irma.

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Hundreds of power crews from the D.C. metropolitan area are heading down to Florida, Georgia and wherever else they are needed to help with clean up from Hurricane Irma.

Baltimore Gas and Electric is sending down roughly 200 crew members as part of the 1,800 or so team its parent company, Exelon, is sending to assist. Sister utilities Pepco and Delmarva Power are also sending crew members as part of the Exelon contingent.

Related Gallery

Photos: Hurricane Irma’s path of destruction

Hurricane Irma cut a path of devastation across the northern Caribbean, leaving at least 10 dead and thousands homeless after destroying buildings and uprooting trees that could lead to a catastrophic strike on Florida. See photos.
“Our crews, from this location, are going to be going to Florida,” BGE spokeswoman Linda Foye told WTOP outside the utility’s Howard County Service Center.

The workers had a safety briefing before they gathered their equipment, grabbed some boxed lunches, bottled water and got set to hit the road.

They are traveling as smaller caravans and will stop in the Carolinas before continuing down to Florida.

Once they arrive, the crew members will be attached to the local utility.

“That utility takes the lead,” Foye explained. “Our crews will follow direction. They just go in and they start rebuilding the electric system, doing whatever is required to get customers in that area back in service.”

Right now, they are planning to be in Florida for a week, but could be expected to stay there longer if needed, or be brought home sooner if there are more pressing needs here in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Dennis Foley florida georgia hurricane cleanup Hurricane Irma irma irma cleanup Latest News Local News National News
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Celebrity birthdays Sept. 10-16
Irma's path of destruction
50 U.S. towns with gorgeous fall foliage
Today in History: Sept. 10
Best Stephen King screen adaptations
Florida prepares for Irma
World's royal children
New York Fashion Week
Harvey aftermath: Houston rebuilds
Flying into the eye of a hurricane
18 can’t-miss fall festivals in DC area
Your fall movie guide
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Va. town turns into Hogsmeade
Trumps visit Texas amid Harvey
Screwy DC road signs
Houston flooding
13 ways to solve sleep problems
How to tell if you’re deficient in these 5 nutrients
MTV Video Music Awards
Women’s Equality Day: Photos of suffragettes through the years
Hurricane Harvey
ACM Honors
White House renovations
Solar eclipse
Bei Bei turns 2
A glance at solar eclipses from the past
Flashback: A president's daughter in DC public school
Cirque du Soleil presents ‘OVO’
Barcelona van attack
Tips for cracking crabs
Tysons Corner through the years
Marine Corps Marathon: Photos through the years
Memorial service for slain Charlottesville woman
Photos: Remembering Elvis 40 years later
Charlottesville clash
Winners: WTOP’s 2017 Top 10 contest
DC's top restaurants
15 pasta recipes, perfect for summer
Shark research along Mid-Atlantic coast
2017 local deaths of note
Fitness for Fido: Dog gyms flourish in DC
Where to eat crabs on Eastern Shore