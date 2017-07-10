501.5
Va. control room fumes lead to flight delays at DC-area airports

By Sarah Beth Hensley July 10, 2017 7:03 pm
WASHINGTON — Flights are delayed at the three D.C.-area airports because of fumes leaking into a Federal Aviation Administration facility in Leesburg, Virginia.

On Monday evening, the Federal Aviation Administration put measures in place to “slow flights” into the three regional airports, said FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen. Fumes from construction work near the Washington Center in Leesburg permeated the facility, Bergen said.

“We are actively working to fully ventilate the facility,” she said in an email to WTOP.

The facility handles high-altitude flights over the D.C. area.

