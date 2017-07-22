Locals remember longtime NBC Washington anchor Jim Vance

WASHINGTON — Longtime NBC Washington anchor Jim Vance died Saturday morning. Vance was beloved by colleagues and viewers alike. Here are some memories sent to WTOP by Vance’s fans.

Vance viewer Richard Mazzochi said he watched Vance every evening.

“I had the pleasure of meeting him a couple of times and talking with him about how much he enjoyed being the biggest celebrity in Washington DC. Jim Vance was the best at what he did … and I will never forget him,” Mazzochi said in an email to WTOP.

Vance was honored in a mural featuring prominent African Americans at a famous D.C. establishment, Ben’s Chili Bowl. Here’s a video of the mural as it was taking shape.

Vance had recently shared his cancer diagnosis on NBC Washington. Watch his message to viewers.

