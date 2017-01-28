WASHINGTON – The capture of a robbery suspect in Montgomery County, Maryland could close the books on similar crimes committed in the D.C. area, local law officials say.

According to Montgomery County police, the crime spree began Thursday at a CVS on Arlington Road in Bethesda, just prior to 3 a.m. A masked man wearing all black pulled out a gun, demanded cash from store employees and made off with cash, according to Rick Goodale, a Montgomery County police spokesman.

Two hours later, a call came in for an attempted robbery at a Rite Aid on East West Highway in Silver Spring. Police said a masked man dressed in black tried to execute the same game plan, but left before getting his hands on any cash.

Almost 20 minutes after leaving the Rite Aid, police said, the same person went back to Bethesda, to a CVS on Wisconsin Avenue. The person pulled the same stunt and got away with more cash.

“Our concern is that with the number of times he’s been hitting and the frequency he’s been hitting, that there is going to be an escalation of the violence,” Goodale said.

Police in Anne Arundel County, Maryland said they were investigating whether this person was connected to five similar robbery cases. A Rite Aid and CVS in Prince George’s County, Maryland also were the targets of similar robberies.

Police said a they’re investigating any possible connections to another CVS robbery on the same day as the Montgomery County incidents.

Police have asked the public’s to help in identifying and finding the suspect. People near 24-hour pharmacies have been asked to keep a lookout for anything suspicious.

“If you see anyone wearing all dark clothing and wearing a mask, call us right away,” Goodale said.

Those with information are asked to call the Montgomery County police’s Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070. For anonymous tips, call Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

