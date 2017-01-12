Musical youths chase ‘The Opportunity’

Middle and high school students who dream of singing their way into the music business are invited to audition for "The O," a new local talent competition.

WASHINGTON — Middle and high school students in our region who dream of singing their way into the music business are invited to audition for a local talent competition.

It’s called “The Opportunity” — “The O” for short.

DJ Flexx, of WPGC 95.5, is hosting the show, which will appear on the station’s website. He says our region is loaded with talent that doesn’t get widely heard.

“A lot of it goes unnoticed because the chance, the opportunity, is not there,” Flexx told WTOP.

The competition aims to help give some vocalists the opportunity of a lifetime, and those chosen to compete will be invited to perform live in front of judges in WPGC’s performance space.

“We’re going to put them right on that stage; we’re going to have a studio audience, and it’s going to be real,” Flexx said.

In addition to singing ability, contestants will be judged on their style and “musical intelligence.” They’ll also undergo a radio interview, just like big stars often do.

The grand prize is a recording deal and help producing a four-song EP.

“We’re going to help you produce it; we’re going to help you write it, and we’re going to help you record it and distribute it. We’re going to take care of everything. All you’ve got to do is show up and be that creative person that you are,” said Flexx.

It doesn’t matter what genre of music you perform. “It can be R&B, it can be pop, it can be country, whatever you do,” said Flexx.

To apply to be a contestant, just record a video of yourself on your phone. Get more details here:

http://www.theodc.tv/contact.

Check out these videos to see how the first version of “The O” turned out.

More tapings are expected to be held in the next few months. If the show is a hit online, Flexx would like to get it on TV.

“We want it to go on a network. We want to take it big,” he said.

