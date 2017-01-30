Cabin purveyor with Va. roots takes wild ride on ‘Shark Tank’

WASHINGTON — For a Falls Church native pushing to take the stress out of vacations, an appearance on ABC’s reality show “Shark Tank” was every bit as intense as it appears on TV.

“It was wild,” said Pete Davis, co-founder of Getaway and a George Mason High School graduate.

“We don’t see what’s happening until they opens those doors and then they start peppering you with questions,” Davis told WTOP on Monday, just a few days after the episode aired.

He and his fellow entrepreneurs have pitched the company, which allows vacationers to rent cabins with the push of a smartphone button, for several years. But the unique venue in the tank was a first.

“We’ve done it dozens and dozens of times but it’s nothing like in the tank,” Davis said. “(The questions are) coming at you from all sides.”

Ultimately, the Getaway entrepreneurs rejected a $7 million offer. “It was a lower valuation than we thought we were worth.”

Still, the company plans to expand to stressed out cities across the nation including to D.C. in the coming year, he said.

Currently, Getaway rents cabins near New York and Boston so stressed out Americans can disconnect and recharge affordably and more easily, he said.

“We need new ways to get away,” Davis said. “But the vacation is broken. It’s too far in the future, it’s costing too much, it’s too far away.”

