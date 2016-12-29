Top local stories of 2016

10. Maryland shooting spree

The next day, police say, he shot and killed two more people as he tried to steal their cars at a mall and grocery store in Montgomery County. Three other people were shot and wounded over the course of the two days.

Eulalio Tordil, of Adelphi, faces murder and handgun charges in the death of his wife, Gladys Tordil, in Prince George’s County. He faces murder and attempted murder charges in Montgomery County for the deaths of Malcom Winffel and Claudina Molina.

Tordil had been ordered to turn in all of his guns as part of a protective order filed several months earlier. That order required Tordil to stay away from his wife, plus her residence and the high school where she taught chemistry.

His trial in Montgomery County is in April.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)