WASHINGTON — With Cleveland finally ending its championship drought last summer, Washington continues to creep up the list of cities that have gone the longest without a Big Four pro sports title. But from a regular season standpoint, being a D.C. sports fan has been a pretty enjoyable day-to-day experience as of late. If both the Caps and Wizards finish out winning campaigns (likely on both fronts), every major sports team in the D.C. area will have logged consecutive .500 or better seasons.

If you look at the professional sports landscape from the perspective of Big Four teams, Boston also has all winning clubs, after the Bruins inched above .500 with a win Sunday. But if you include MLS, Washington is the only metro area currently with a winning team in all five major professional sports.

To compare metro areas, we averaged the winning percentage from each major professional league. If there was more than one team in any sport, their winning percentages were averaged before factoring them into the final equation. Overtime losses in hockey were simply counted as losses to help calculate winning percentage. Ties in soccer or football were also factored into percentages.

These rankings are obviously very fluid, but nevertheless are a good barometer for general sports happiness in the current moment. We’ve included 12 total metro areas, nine of which have representatives in all five leagues, with the three Big Four-only cities denoted by an asterisk.

Numbers current for games played through Sunday, Feb. 19.

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)