Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Illinois; no Powerball winner

WASHINGTON – Someone just won the right to skip work Monday — not to mention hundreds of millions of dollars.

According to lottery officials, a single, winning ticket in Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot of nearly $400 million was sold in Palos Heights, Illinois, at Nick’s Barbecue. The winning numbers were: 23, 33, 53, 56 and 58, and the “Mega Ball” number was 6.

The ticket is worth an estimated $393 million ($247 million cash). It is the largest jackpot in almost a year and the fifth largest in the game’s 15-year history, according to a statement

The Powerball drawing Saturday yielded no winner. The lucky numbers were 20, 24, 26, 35, 49, and the Poweball was 19. The next drawing is Wednesday, with the jackpot estimated to reach about $430 million.

