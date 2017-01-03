Some DC businesses say they’ll donate portion of inauguration profits to charities

WASHINGTON — The presidential inauguration will bring big business to D.C.’s bars and restaurants, and this time around several are doing something new with the influx of cash.

They’re pledging to donate a portion of the profits they make January 20-22, to charities.

“Our service industry is going to be in the spotlight for inauguration weekend,” said Sarah Massey, a spokeswoman for the effort called All in Service DC. “We are going to host tens of thousands of visitors, and this is an opportunity for the service industry to show community support.”

“Each business can select what charity it would like to donate to, and at what level,” Massey told WTOP.

Special posters and coasters advertising the drive will be made available to businesses that choose to use them.

So far, about 20 restaurants and bars have joined the drive, including Chez Billy Sud, Marvin, Room 11 and Thip Khao.

“We are talking to another dozen or so, and wouldn’t it be wonderful if every D.C. service industry business signed up,” Massey said.

Charities that will benefit include Ayuda, Martha’s Table, Planned Parenthood and Thrive DC.

Massey said the motivation for All in Service DC is not political.

“Inauguration weekend is a wonderful time for people to visit the District. So you’re going to have people who are in support of this new administration, you’re going to have people who are not, and you have your local community members as well,” she said. “So this is an opportunity to spotlight and show how wonderful the restaurant and service industry is here.”

See the list of participating businesses and the charities they’ve chosen to given on the group’s website.

