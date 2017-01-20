Protesters smash windows in DC ahead of inauguration ceremony

A group of protesters in downtown D.C. smashed some shop windows and caused other damage before being rounded up by police minutes before the inauguration of Donald J. Trump as president.

WASHINGTON — The crowd of protesters was growing along Franklin Square more than two hours after some protesters were arrested for rioting after they damaged shop windows, police cars and set several small fires several blocks from the White House.

Police dressed in riot gear have formed a line to halt several groups of protesters who have been arriving in the area of 12th and L streets NW. Police have used multiple rounds of pepper spray to disperse the growing crowd.

Some in the crowd were carrying Black Lives Matter signs. Others were chanting “Let them go!”

Earlier, vandalism broke out along the square just as Donald Trump was about to be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

D.C. police called the earlier incident a coordinated attack by an organized group. Police said more than 90 people were arrested.

“Unfortunately we had a small group that wanted to disrupt the inauguration,” said Interim D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham. “We have significant damage in a number of blocks of our city.”

About 10:30 a.m. the protesters were seen near 13th and I streets NW. Several businesses and vehicles were damaged. Police said the individuals were armed with crowbars, handles and metal batons, which police described as asps.

Police said they used pepper spray and “other control devices.”

Scores of police quickly arrived to stop the vandalism.

An NBC WASHINGTON reporter saw about 50 protesters dressed in black. By 11:15 a.m., many of the protesters were surrounded by as many as 100 officers in the areas of 12th and L streets NW.

The window of a Starbucks was broken and protesters threw newspaper boxes into the street. And a window had been smashed at a McDonald’s at 13th Street and New York Avenue.

Windows were also broken at an Au Bon Pain and a bank ATM was damaged. Others were seen throwing rocks, turning over trash cans and throwing trash, Newsham said.

Two police officers suffered minor injuries. At least one protesters was taken away in an ambulance.

“Some protesters started picking (concrete) up and started throwing it,” one eyewitness told WTOP.

“This is dumb. It really is. What did they accomplish?” said another. “Me, you — anyone could have been sitting there. … In America, this type of action doesn’t help.”

WTOP’s Mike Murillo, Dennis Foley, Neal Augenstein, Amanda Iacone and Rick Massimo plus NBC Washington’s Mark Segraves and CBS News’ Cami McCormick contributed to this report.

