Your guide to getting in, around and through the inauguration

WASHINGTON — People are heading into D.C. for the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States in ceremonies beginning at 11:30 a.m.

Mike Litterst, of the National Park Service, told WTOP a little after 6 a.m. that “We’re already seeing crowds start to gather,” and that so far everything on the National Mall is “going according to plan and on schedule.”

With a crowd expected to number in the hundreds of thousands, the day can be a challenge, including for people living and working in the District. Federal employees in the area have the day off, but plenty of people will still be trying to get around.

WTOP has been collecting the information you need to know, whether you’re headed to the inauguration or getting through your regular Friday. It’s all in the Inauguration Day Survival Guide; here are a few of the highlights:

Weather

Light rain, not just drizzle, will start around mid-morning and end during the mid-afternoon.

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said it looks like showers wil begin between 7 and 8 a.m., and the main area of rain will be over D.C. between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. There should be some rain showers by 11:30 a.m., when the ceremonies begin. Temperatures will be a bit above average for this date — the upper 40s.

U.S. Capitol Police are prohibiting all umbrellas on U.S. Capitol property — if you have a ticket for the inauguration in front of the Capitol, leave your umbrella at home.

Compact umbrellas, the kind that retract, are permitted on the National Mall and on the parade route, provided they are no longer than 18 inches and do not have a pointed tip.

Storm Team 4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts says the ground will be muddy, so boots are in order. Since you’ll be outside for a while, make sure whatever you wear is comfortable. Litterst says layers will be critical.

Check out the latest forecast from Storm Team 4 on WTOP’s Weather page.

What roads are closed? And when?

Some roads, including the Memorial Bridge, have been closed since Thursday, and parking restrictions have been in effect since noon Wednesday. Here are some of the major ones:

Arlington Memorial Bridge

Independence Avenue/Maine Avenue from 12th Street Southwest to Memorial Bridge

Ohio Drive from Inlet Bridge to 23rd Street

Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue to Rock Creek Parkway

Ramp to Va. 110 from Va. 27/Washington Boulevard

3rd Street Tunnel

9th Street Tunnel

12th Street Tunnel

E Street Tunnel

14th Street SW from I-395 to the National Mall

Pennsylvania Ave Northwest from 15th St. NW to 3rd St. Northwest

The Secret Service has designated some roads as “red zones” — authorized vehicles only, and all other cars will be towed — and others as “green zones” — you can drive there if you live or own a business there. The red zones will stay that way until 1 a.m. Monday; the green zones, until 1 a.m. Saturday.

Check out their map:

You can see another handy guide to the closures, with a rolling list by WTOP’s Dave Dildine and a map from the D.C. police.

Metro

The rail system will open at 4 a.m. and run until midnight. Rush-hour service (and fares) will be in effect from 4 a.m. until 9 p.m. There’s no scheduled track work for Inauguration Day. Five stations — Archives, Mt. Vernon Square, Federal Triangle, Smithsonian and Pentagon — will be closed for security reasons.

Metro advises that there will be crowds and delays, but they add that switching trains is a real time-killer — if you can manage, get as close as you can on one train and walk the rest of the way. Metro has a list of ways to get around on its site.

Buses are on a Saturday schedule, but there will be extra buses on some routes, and obviously some buses will have detours. The specifics are on Page 6 of Metro’s guide to its inauguration services.

Other transit

Virginia Railway Express trains are on an S schedule — see the specifics on its website.

MARC trains on the Penn and Brunswick lines will run on a modified schedule. The Camden Line will not run. Check MARC’s website for details.

Got tickets for the inauguration?

There are six color-coded gates; they opened at 6 a.m. That’s 5 1/2 hours before the ceremonies begin, and that’s no accident — the organizers say you need to get there plenty early. Your ticket tells you which gate to go through, and each one is near a Metro station.

Here’s the map from the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies:

If you just want to watch from the Mall, you don’t need a ticket, but your bags will still be checked.

And in both cases, any backpacks and bags have to be 18 by 13 by 7 inches or smaller. You can bring food and drink in them, though.

Plenty of people will be looking to use their phones to take and send pictures and video, as well as texting and calling, and that could put a strain on networks. Litterst said that “the exponential growth of smartphones since the last inauguration” was “astounding,” and cell companies had built temporary towers around the Mall, “until we know how many people show up, we’re not gonna really know.”

What about the parade?

It begins right after the swearing-in and heads from the Capitol west on Constitution Avenue, then cuts northwest up Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House. The Secret Service has released a map of the route, as well as pedestrian routes to get to the route.

The Associated Press has an interactive graphic you can use to keep up with their coverage:

</p><!-- NewsInc Container --><div class="ndn_embed" id="ndn-video-player-30" data-config-width="100%" data-config-height="9/16w" data-config-distributor-id="90460"></div><!-- /NewsInc Container --> <h4>Crowd size</h4> <p>D.C. interim Police Chief Peter Newsham said Thursday that he expects the crowd for this inauguration to be “somewhere in the middle of the range.” This will be his seventh inauguration, and Newsham said Barack Obama’s first, in 2009, had the biggest crowds he’s seen.</p><!-- NewsInc Container --><div class="ndn_embed" id="ndn-video-player-31" data-config-width="100%" data-config-height="9/16w" data-config-distributor-id="90460"></div><!-- /NewsInc Container --> <p>However the numbers turn out, Newsham said his department is ready, with the help of <a href="http://wtop.com/inauguration/2017/01/thousands-of-national-guard-members-deputized-ahead-of-inauguration/" target="_blank">3,000 officers</a> who have come in from across the country to help out.</p><!-- NewsInc Container --><div class="ndn_embed" id="ndn-video-player-32" data-config-width="100%" data-config-height="9/16w" data-config-distributor-id="90460"></div><!-- /NewsInc Container --> <p> </p><!-- NewsInc Container --><div class="ndn_embed" id="ndn-video-player-33" data-config-width="100%" data-config-height="9/16w" data-config-distributor-id="90460"></div><!-- /NewsInc Container --> <h4>What if you see any trouble?</h4> <p>Newsham said police will be relying on tips from attendees to keep things calm and peaceful: “The way that you prevent something bad from happening is letting someone know before it happens.”</p><!-- NewsInc Container --><div class="ndn_embed" id="ndn-video-player-34" data-config-width="100%" data-config-height="9/16w" data-config-distributor-id="90460"></div><!-- /NewsInc Container --> <p>He said that the ACLU has put out a guide for demonstrators, suggesting they capture police interactions on camera. “We welcome that,” he said, “but we’d also suggest to the public that is carrying cameras, if you see someone breaking the law, please [try to] capture that on video.”</p><!-- NewsInc Container --><div class="ndn_embed" id="ndn-video-player-35" data-config-width="100%" data-config-height="9/16w" data-config-distributor-id="90460"></div><!-- /NewsInc Container --> <p>You can call the police at 202-727-9099, or text them anonymously at 50411, to let them know what you see.</p><!-- NewsInc Container --><div class="ndn_embed" id="ndn-video-player-36" data-config-width="100%" data-config-height="9/16w" data-config-distributor-id="90460"></div><!-- /NewsInc Container --> <p>“If it’s something that’s actionable,” Newsham said, “we’ll take a look at it.”</p><!-- NewsInc Container --><div class="ndn_embed" id="ndn-video-player-37" data-config-width="100%" data-config-height="9/16w" data-config-distributor-id="90460"></div><!-- /NewsInc Container --> <p> </p><!-- NewsInc Container --><div class="ndn_embed" id="ndn-video-player-38" data-config-width="100%" data-config-height="9/16w" data-config-distributor-id="90460"></div><!-- /NewsInc Container --> <p> </p><!-- NewsInc Container --><div class="ndn_embed" id="ndn-video-player-39" data-config-width="100%" data-config-height="9/16w" data-config-distributor-id="90460"></div><!-- /NewsInc Container --> <p> </p><!-- NewsInc Container --><div class="ndn_embed" id="ndn-video-player-40" data-config-width="100%" data-config-height="9/16w" data-config-distributor-id="90460"></div><!-- /NewsInc Container --> <p> </p><!-- NewsInc Container --><div class="ndn_embed" id="ndn-video-player-41" data-config-width="100%" data-config-height="9/16w" data-config-distributor-id="90460"></div><!-- /NewsInc Container --> <p> </p><!-- NewsInc Container --><div class="ndn_embed" id="ndn-video-player-42" data-config-width="100%" data-config-height="9/16w" data-config-distributor-id="90460"></div><!-- /NewsInc Container --> <p> </p><!-- NewsInc Container --><div class="ndn_embed" id="ndn-video-player-43" data-config-width="100%" data-config-height="9/16w" data-config-distributor-id="90460"></div><!-- /NewsInc Container --> <p> </p><!-- NewsInc Container --><div class="ndn_embed" id="ndn-video-player-44" data-config-width="100%" data-config-height="9/16w" data-config-distributor-id="90460"></div><!-- /NewsInc Container --> <p> </p><!-- NewsInc Container --><div class="ndn_embed" id="ndn-video-player-45" data-config-width="100%" data-config-height="9/16w" data-config-distributor-id="90460"></div><!-- /NewsInc Container --> <p> </p><!-- NewsInc Container --><div class="ndn_embed" id="ndn-video-player-46" data-config-width="100%" data-config-height="9/16w" data-config-distributor-id="90460"></div><!-- /NewsInc Container --> <p> </p><!-- NewsInc Container --><div class="ndn_embed" id="ndn-video-player-47" data-config-width="100%" data-config-height="9/16w" data-config-distributor-id="90460"></div><!-- /NewsInc Container --> <p> </p><!-- NewsInc Container --><div class="ndn_embed" id="ndn-video-player-48" data-config-width="100%" data-config-height="9/16w" data-config-distributor-id="90460"></div><!-- /NewsInc Container --> <p> </p><!-- NewsInc Container --><div class="ndn_embed" id="ndn-video-player-49" data-config-width="100%" data-config-height="9/16w" data-config-distributor-id="90460"></div><!-- /NewsInc Container --> <p>

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.