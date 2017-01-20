Your guide to getting in, around and through the inauguration

WASHINGTON — People are heading into D.C. for the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States in ceremonies beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Mike Litterst, of the National Park Service, told WTOP a little after 6 a.m. that “We’re already seeing crowds start to gather,” and that so far everything on the National Mall is “going according to plan and on schedule.”
With a crowd expected to number in the hundreds of thousands, the day can be a challenge, including for people living and working in the District. Federal employees in the area have the day off, but plenty of people will still be trying to get around.
WTOP has been collecting the information you need to know, whether you’re headed to the inauguration or getting through your regular Friday. It’s all in the Inauguration Day Survival Guide; here are a few of the highlights:
Weather
Light rain, not just drizzle, will start around mid-morning and end during the mid-afternoon.
Storm Team 4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts said it looks like showers wil begin between 7 and 8 a.m., and the main area of rain will be over D.C. between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. There should be some rain showers by 11:30 a.m., when the ceremonies begin. Temperatures will be a bit above average for this date — the upper 40s.
U.S. Capitol Police are prohibiting all umbrellas on U.S. Capitol property — if you have a ticket for the inauguration in front of the Capitol, leave your umbrella at home.
Compact umbrellas, the kind that retract, are permitted on the National Mall and on the parade route, provided they are no longer than 18 inches and do not have a pointed tip.
Storm Team 4 meteorologist Lauryn Ricketts says the ground will be muddy, so boots are in order. Since you’ll be outside for a while, make sure whatever you wear is comfortable. Litterst says layers will be critical.
Some roads, including the Memorial Bridge, have been closed since Thursday, and parking restrictions have been in effect since noon Wednesday. Here are some of the major ones:
Arlington Memorial Bridge
Independence Avenue/Maine Avenue from 12th Street Southwest to Memorial Bridge
Ohio Drive from Inlet Bridge to 23rd Street
Ohio Drive from Independence Avenue to Rock Creek Parkway
Ramp to Va. 110 from Va. 27/Washington Boulevard
3rd Street Tunnel
9th Street Tunnel
12th Street Tunnel
E Street Tunnel
14th Street SW from I-395 to the National Mall
Pennsylvania Ave Northwest from 15th St. NW to 3rd St. Northwest
The Secret Service has designated some roads as “red zones” — authorized vehicles only, and all other cars will be towed — and others as “green zones” — you can drive there if you live or own a business there. The red zones will stay that way until 1 a.m. Monday; the green zones, until 1 a.m. Saturday.
The rail system will open at 4 a.m. and run until midnight. Rush-hour service (and fares) will be in effect from 4 a.m. until 9 p.m. There’s no scheduled track work for Inauguration Day. Five stations — Archives, Mt. Vernon Square, Federal Triangle, Smithsonian and Pentagon — will be closed for security reasons.
Metro advises that there will be crowds and delays, but they add that switching trains is a real time-killer — if you can manage, get as close as you can on one train and walk the rest of the way. Metro has a list of ways to get around on its site.
Virginia Railway Express trains are on an S schedule — see the specifics on its website.
MARC trains on the Penn and Brunswick lines will run on a modified schedule. The Camden Line will not run. Check MARC’s website for details.
Got tickets for the inauguration?
There are six color-coded gates; they opened at 6 a.m. That’s 5 1/2 hours before the ceremonies begin, and that’s no accident — the organizers say you need to get there plenty early. Your ticket tells you which gate to go through, and each one is near a Metro station.
Here’s the map from the Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies:
If you just want to watch from the Mall, you don’t need a ticket, but your bags will still be checked.
And in both cases, any backpacks and bags have to be 18 by 13 by 7 inches or smaller. You can bring food and drink in them, though.
Plenty of people will be looking to use their phones to take and send pictures and video, as well as texting and calling, and that could put a strain on networks. Litterst said that “the exponential growth of smartphones since the last inauguration” was “astounding,” and cell companies had built temporary towers around the Mall, “until we know how many people show up, we’re not gonna really know.”
What about the parade?
It begins right after the swearing-in and heads from the Capitol west on Constitution Avenue, then cuts northwest up Pennsylvania Avenue to the White House. The Secret Service has released a map of the route, as well as pedestrian routes to get to the route.
The Associated Press has an interactive graphic you can use to keep up with their coverage:
