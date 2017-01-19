Bikers for Trump are ready to roll with inaugural festivities

The group Bikers for Trump has a prime spot along the inaugural parade route, as well as for Saturday's big protest march.

WASHINGTON — The group Bikers for Trump has a prime spot along the inaugural parade route, as well as for Saturday’s big protest march.

“We’re going to showcase the biker and the veteran here,” Bikers for Trump founder Chris Cox said. “People that actually worked on the campaign. People who didn’t sign up, but actually showed up.”

The Bikers for Trump permitted rally area is in John Marshall Park, on Pennsylvania Avenue at Fourth Street in Northwest — just one block off the National Mall.

Friday’s rally between 1 and 3 p.m. will be held after the president’s swearing-in and before the inaugural parade.

“We’re hosting the 58th inauguration halftime show,” Cox said. “Kicking off with ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ and the Pledge of Allegiance — we’re going to do that on electric guitar. It’s going to be pretty exciting.”

There also will be speakers and a concert. “America’s best biker band, the Fryed Brothers, will be playing,” Cox said.

Saturday events will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., when hundreds of thousands are expected to gather on the National Mall to protest the Trump presidency.

“We hope that some of the people that are here that have different political views will do it in a responsible way,” Cox said. “We certainly believe in everyone’s right to express their opinions.”

