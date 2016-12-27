5:15 am, December 27, 2016
Make sure your recycling bin doesn’t tip off holiday thieves

By Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP December 27, 2016 4:42 am 12/27/2016 04:42am
This image shared by the @SarasotaSheriff was then shared by St. Mary's County Sheriff's Department reminding homeowners to be careful of what they throw out. (Courtesy Twitter)

WASHINGTON — There’s one last step homeowners can do to protect their gifts this season: Pay attention while taking out the trash.

St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department is reminding its online followers to think twice before throwing out the boxes for their new electronics and gaming systems this holiday.

Similar to how delivered packages are vulnerable to theft before recipients bring them inside to wrap, officials say advertising the holiday haul, especially pricey electronics, at the recycling bin could catch a criminal’s eye.

Police departments across the country are spreading the message on social media.

When recycling the boxes of new gifts, homeowners should collapse and fold them inside out, to prevent their house from becoming a burglar’s target, police say.

