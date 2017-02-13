6:18 am, February 13, 2017
New study looks to veterans suffering brain injury over long term

By Ralph Fox February 13, 2017 6:17 am 02/13/2017 06:17am
FILE - In this June 21, 2013, file photo, the seal a fixed to the front of the Department of Veterans Affairs building in Washington. Veterans health care remains a "high risk" issue threatening the federal budget and quality of care for former service members, auditors say in a forthcoming report. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File)

WASHINGTON — A far-reaching federal study hopes to provide new detail for veterans suffering from a traumatic brain injury, or TBI.

Early research from the Department of Veterans Affairs shows at least 20 percent of all veterans who fought in Iraq or Afghanistan have suffered a TBI. Many heal within weeks or months, but others suffer long-lasting implications.

The study hopes to track 1,100 veterans over a 20-year period to learn more about the issue and how such an injury can best be evaluated or treated. Only 700 have signed up so far.

Dr. William Walker, a TBI expert at the Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Administration Medical Center and Virginia Commonwealth University, is leading the new study. He says the long-term observational study is one of the most comprehensive TBI projects to date in terms of size, scope and rigor.

Veterans Affairs sites in Houston, Tampa, San Antonio and Richmond are enrolling in the study, including a defense site, the National Center for the Intrepid at Fort Belvoir in Virginia. An additional three VA sites will start enrolling in the spring in Boston, Minneapolis and Portland.

Walker says one reason for the long time period of the study is the need to look at neurodegenerative conditions that develop only later in life, such as Alzheimer’s or chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). CTE has been in the news in recent years largely because of its link to concussions among athletes in sports including football, boxing and hockey.

Topics:
department of veterans affairs Government News Health News Latest News Living News Local News National News ralph fox Science News Tech News veterans veterans administration Virginia
