Md. health department confirms case of measles

WASHINGTON — People in some areas of Prince George’s County and D.C. may have had exposure to measles.

A case of measles was confirmed May 19, and the Maryland Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said that people in certain locations may have been exposed.

Below are the dates and locations of potential exposure:

May 8 — Department of Social Services Building, 6505 Belcrest Road, #100A, Hyattsville, Md.

— Department of Social Services Building, 6505 Belcrest Road, #100A, Hyattsville, Md. May 8 , from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Social Security Building, 425 Brightseat Road, Hyattsville, Md.

, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Social Security Building, 425 Brightseat Road, Hyattsville, Md. May 9-10 , from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. — Prince George’s Hospital Center Emergency Department, Cheverly, Md.

, from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. — Prince George’s Hospital Center Emergency Department, Cheverly, Md. May 11 , from 3 to 7 p.m. — Prince George’s Hospital Center Emergency Department, Cheverly, Md.

, from 3 to 7 p.m. — Prince George’s Hospital Center Emergency Department, Cheverly, Md. May 12-13 , from 4:15 to 10:47 p.m. — Prince George’s Hospital Center Emergency Department, Cheverly, Md.

, from 4:15 to 10:47 p.m. — Prince George’s Hospital Center Emergency Department, Cheverly, Md. May 13 , from 8:30 to 11 a.m. — Children’s National Medical Center, 111 Michigan Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

, from 8:30 to 11 a.m. — Children’s National Medical Center, 111 Michigan Ave. NW, Washington, D.C. May 15, 2:30 to 5 p.m. — Children’s National Medical Center, 111 Michigan Ave. NW, Washington, D.C.

The patient also used the No. 12 public transit to and from Prince George’s Hospital Center on May 9 and May 10.

The patient was admitted to Children’s National on May 13 and was isolated for a majority of the hospitalization. DHMH said that a person infected on May 15 could develop symptoms as late as June 5.

Measles is a contagious disease that spreads through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, then a rash of tiny red dots, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Though most people in the United States have been vaccinated against measles, those who have not been vaccinated could be at risk.

For more information call the department’s resource line at 410-795-7365.

