6 MS-13 gang members charged in Md. man’s death

WASHINGTON — Six suspected MS-13 gang members have been charged with murder in Frederick County. They’re accused of killing Victor Turcios, 37 of Silver Spring, in April and burying his body in a shallow grave where it was discovered in June.

“It all started down in the Silver Spring area where they identified Mr. Turcios as a potential rival gang member … that’s when they all got together, called up to Frederick, made arrangements for Mr. Turcios to be brought up here, murdered and buried in Gambrills State Park,” said State’s Attorney for Frederick County Charles Smith.

So far, just three of the six indicted have been publicly identified: They are Darwin Arias, 24 of Frederick, Carlos Hernandez, 24 of Silver Spring and Denis Rivas, 21 of Silver Spring.

Smith said among the three others, two remain at large.

The State’s Attorney described a growing investigation involving the FBI that could uncover more crimes and additional suspects.

“We have reason to believe there’ll be even more individuals indicted and even more homicides and bodies being found for that matter,” Smith said.

Although some jurisdictions do not name gangs, it’s clear that in recent months the Salvadoran-centric gang MS-13 has been blamed for homicides stretching from Prince William and Fairfax counties in Virginia to Montgomery and Frederick counties in Maryland.

“We have a fairly sizable MS-13 gang population here in Frederick,” Smith said.

All six individuals indicted by the grand jury are charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to murder and participating in a gang leading to a death.

At least two of the suspected gang members who have had bond hearings — Darwin Arias and Carlos Hernandez — have been ordered held without bond.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.