501

Fourth of July

Home » Latest News » Living News » Holiday News » Fourth of July » Watch: 'A Capitol Fourth,'…

Watch: ‘A Capitol Fourth,’ annual July 4 concert

July 5, 2017 8:05 am 07/05/2017 08:05am
Share

Whether you missed the show or just want to relive the night, watch A Capitol Fourth, the annual Independence Day celebration hosted on the west lawn of the Capitol.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
a capital fourth annual concert capitol fourth concert Fourth of July Holiday News Latest News Local News video Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Holiday News » Fourth of July » Watch: 'A Capitol Fourth,'…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Fourth of July