Watch: ‘A Capitol Fourth,’ annual July 4 concert

Whether you missed the show or just want to relive the night, watch A Capitol Fourth, the annual Independence Day celebration hosted on the west lawn of the Capitol.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.
© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.
Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.
Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!
What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?