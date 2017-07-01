This Fourth of July sale benefits veterans and saves you 25 percent

WASHINGTON — It’s the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and while many of us will be enjoying the beach or having a cookout, others will be taking advantage of the many sales that are going on.

One unique sale that’s happening at Macy’s allows you to save money while also helping our veterans.

For the fifth year, Macy’s is partnering with “Got Your 6,” a nonprofit veteran organization.

Now through Tuesday, July 4, customers can donate $3 at the register at any Macy’s store across the county and get a 25 percent discount.

Bill Rausch, executive director for Got Your 6, says 100 percent of the funds raised go to “Got Your 6” and its veteran-focused nonprofit partners.

Rausch says the Macy’s charity event is raising funds for Got Your 6 as well as for a coalition of 34 nonprofit partners that represent over three million military veterans, their caregivers and their families.

“It’s an opportunity to not only give back to our veteran community but really the entire military community — those in uniform, out of uniform and military families,” he said.

According to Rausch, what’s remarkable is that, since 2013, the Macy’s event has raised $8.3 million.

Rausch gave a few examples of how the money has been used during that time: to house more than 41,000 chronically homeless veterans (Community Solutions), to provide more than 23,000 hours of mental health services (Give an Hour), to help more than 1,400 children and to help an equal number of mentors through programs that focus on grief and healing (TAPS — Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors).

“Our mission at Got Your 6 is to empower veterans to strengthen communities,” Rausch said.

The term Got Your 6 means “I’ve got our back.”

Rausch, who’s also a vet, says every year 200,000 men and women leave the military. “We’re ready to continue our service and to strengthen communities in small towns and big cities across the country.”

He says by supporting Got Your 6, it empowers veterans to continue to lead once they leave the military.

For more information, visit www.gotyour6.org.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.