Seeing red (in a good way): ‘Ruby’ chocolate revealed

By Ginger Whitaker September 5, 2017 2:15 pm 09/05/2017 02:15pm
WASHINGTON — As if milk, dark and white chocolate weren’t enough! A chocolate maker claims to have come up with a fourth type: Ruby chocolate.

Barry Callebaut says the reddish-colored chocolate is made from the Ruby cocoa bean, which lends its “berry-fruitiness” and color to Ruby chocolate. The chocolate is described as being fruity, smooth and intense — though no berry flavor or color is added artificially.

Ruby chocolate was revealed at a special event on Sept. 5 in Shanghai, China. Watch the above video for more about the new confection.

