National Coffee Day: Where you’ll find deals in DC

WASHINGTON — As if you needed a reason to slurp down more caffeine, Friday marks National Coffee Day.

And of course, many businesses are taking advantage.

You can get a free cup at any Wawa, Einstein Brothers Bagels, and Cinnabon on Friday. Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a buy-one, get-one-free deal. Any customer who purchases a medium, large or extra-large cup of coffee will receive an free medium coffee for free.

Krispy Kreme is extending the celebration for the whole weekend, offering a free cup now through Sunday.

Perhaps surprisingly, Starbucks is not offering free coffee on Friday. However, employees will share information with customers about how their coffee purchases have made a difference, the company said.

