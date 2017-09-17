Police: 2 killed, 1 injured in Fairfax Co. crash

WASHINGTON — Two people have died and a girl is in the hospital after a crash Saturday night in Fairfax County, Virginia, police said.
The crash happened in the 10500 block of Beach Mill Road in Great Falls, according to Fairfax County police. A car went off the road and hit a tree, NBC Washington reported.
Police said a man and woman have died; the girl was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.
There are no further details at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details.
