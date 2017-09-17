501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Police: 2 killed, 1…

Police: 2 killed, 1 injured in Fairfax Co. crash

By Jason Fuller September 17, 2017 12:49 am 09/17/2017 12:49am
Share

WASHINGTON — Two people have died and a girl is in the hospital after a crash Saturday night in Fairfax County, Virginia, police said.

The crash happened in the 10500 block of Beach Mill Road in Great Falls, according to Fairfax County police. A car went off the road and hit a tree, NBC Washington reported.

Police said a man and woman have died; the girl was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

There are no further details at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for more details.

 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
fairfax county police Fairfax County, VA News fatal crash great falls Great Falls Virginia Latest News Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

18 can't-miss fall festivals in DC area

If you’re looking to get in the sweater-weather spirit this season, look no further. Here are 18 of the area’s best fall festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?