501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Man carjacks VDOT truck,…

Man carjacks VDOT truck, causes series of crashes on I-495, I-95

By Reem Nadeem September 18, 2017 9:56 pm 09/18/2017 09:56pm
Share

WASHINGTON — A series of crashes and carjackings on Interstate 95 southbound and Interstate 495 caused lane closures and delays for over two hours Monday evening. The suspect, a man who has not been identified, is believed to have been under the influence of an illegal substance, police said.

Around 6:30 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a call about a hit-and-run crash involving a black sedan on I-495 westbound. The sedan hit another vehicle on I-495 while fleeing the scene of the first crash.

The second crash damaged the black sedan, so the man exited the vehicle and carjacked a Virginia Department of Transportation truck that had stopped at the scene of the crash to help.

The man drove the stolen VDOT truck on I-95 southbound, where police say he hit another vehicle and fled the scene yet again. He drove the stolen truck until it too became disabled, then ran off.

Fairfax County police apprehended the suspect at a home in the 7000 block of Backlick Road in the Springfield, Virginia, area, where he was taken into custody and transported to a hospital as a precaution.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP as we get more details. 

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
carjacking Fairfax County, VA News Latest News Local News reem nadeem vdot Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Emmy Highlights

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards were presented Sunday night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. See photos and a list of winners.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?