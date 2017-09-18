Man carjacks VDOT truck, causes series of crashes on I-495, I-95

WASHINGTON — A series of crashes and carjackings on Interstate 95 southbound and Interstate 495 caused lane closures and delays for over two hours Monday evening. The suspect, a man who has not been identified, is believed to have been under the influence of an illegal substance, police said.

Around 6:30 p.m., Virginia State Police responded to a call about a hit-and-run crash involving a black sedan on I-495 westbound. The sedan hit another vehicle on I-495 while fleeing the scene of the first crash.

The second crash damaged the black sedan, so the man exited the vehicle and carjacked a Virginia Department of Transportation truck that had stopped at the scene of the crash to help.

The man drove the stolen VDOT truck on I-95 southbound, where police say he hit another vehicle and fled the scene yet again. He drove the stolen truck until it too became disabled, then ran off.

Fairfax County police apprehended the suspect at a home in the 7000 block of Backlick Road in the Springfield, Virginia, area, where he was taken into custody and transported to a hospital as a precaution.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.



This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP as we get more details.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.