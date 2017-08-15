501.5
Sketch of suspect in Fairfax Co. sexual assault of 5-year-old released

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP August 15, 2017 11:53 am 08/15/2017 11:53am
WASHINGTON — Fairfax County police released a sketch of the man believed to be responsible for the abduction and sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl Sunday not far from the Beacon Center shopping center.

Photo shows sketch of a sexual assault suspect in Fairfax County
Police released this sketch. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police)

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Hispanic man in his mid-20s to early 30s, about 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds. He is clean-shaven with black hair.

Police said the girl was assaulted after being taken by the man from a common area of the apartment complex in the 6700 block of Tower Drive around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

The complex is in the Alexandria section of the county.

The police are asking anyone with any information about the case to call them at 703-691-2131, or anonymously through Crime Solvers or by texting “TIP187” plus your tip to 274637.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if the information leads to an arrest.

