Fairfax County police investigate death of inmate

WASHINGTON — An inmate in custody of Fairfax County Sheriff’s deputies died Friday night after police say he suffered a medical emergency.

The 46-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Adult Detention Center at around 7:30 p.m. Police say they immediately called for rescue.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office requires all in-custody deaths to be investigated and an investigation into this case is ongoing.

