501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Fairfax County police investigate…

Fairfax County police investigate death of inmate

By Reem Nadeem August 19, 2017 10:25 am 08/19/2017 10:25am
Share

WASHINGTON — An inmate in custody of Fairfax County Sheriff’s deputies died Friday night after police say he suffered a medical emergency.

The 46-year-old man, who has not yet been identified, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Adult Detention Center at around 7:30 p.m. Police say they immediately called for rescue.

The man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

Fairfax County Sheriff’s Office requires all in-custody deaths to be investigated and an investigation into this case is ongoing.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

More News

Topics:
Fairfax County inmate Fairfax County jail Fairfax County, VA News inmate death Latest News Local News reem nadeem Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?