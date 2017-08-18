Bank assault, car crash leads to injuries in Fairfax Co.

WASHINGTON — Several people were injured in Fairfax County Friday morning after an assault and crash that all began when a man and a dog walked into a bank.

The Fairfax County police said that a man with a dog walked into the Bank of Hope, near Little River Turnpike and Ravensworth Road in Annandale, around 9 a.m. At some point there was a confrontation; the man assaulted someone, took some keys and fled, the police said.

The man got into a car, which he crashed into another car and then a wall at a nearby Safeway around John Marr Drive, the police said.

The police added that the man is in custody and several people have nonlife-threatening injuries. The dog, which police believe is a pit bull, is being taken to an animal shelter.

