Fairfax County teacher charged with child pornography

WASHINGTON — A Fairfax County middle-school teacher has been arrested and charged with possessing child pornography.

Fairfax County police said Friday that Christopher Jordan, 24, of Centreville, taught eighth-grade English at Holmes Middle School. He was charged Thursday with six counts of possession of child pornography.

The police said that Jordan been working for the Fairfax County Public Schools since last year, but that the school system said he won’t return next school year.

The police said the investigation is still active and they’re asking anyone with more information about Jordan to call them at 703-246-7800. You can also send information anonymously through Fairfax County Crime Solvers or texting TIP187 plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).

