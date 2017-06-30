Police investigating fatal Fairfax Co. stabbing, burglary

Police are investigating both a Friday morning stabbing outside a sports bar and a burglary at a Springfield shopping center.

The site of the attempted burglary in Springfield Plaza. (WTOP/Dennis Foley)

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after being stabbed Friday morning outside a sports bar in a Springfield shopping center in Fairfax County, Virginia.

Fairfax County police responded to the attack around 2 a.m. in the 7200 block of Commerce Street. They found the injured man and took him to an area hospital, where he later died.

Around the same time, police were called to a report of a possible burglary at a business on the other side of the shopping center.

In that incident, officers found a man inside the business with non-life threatening injuries and took him to the hospital.

They are working to determine if the two incidents are related.

The area where the stabbing occurred:

