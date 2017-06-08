800

Fairfax County, VA News

Boy, 3, dies after falling out window in Fairfax Co.

By Rick Massimo June 8, 2017 1:32 pm 06/08/2017 01:32pm
WASHINGTON — A 3-year-old boy died Wednesday after falling out of a window in Falls Church.

The Fairfax County police said in a statement that the boy was playing in “an upper-level room” in a home on Magnolia Lane, north of Lacy Boulevard, when he leaned against the screen of an open window. The screen buckled, and the boy fell through at about 12:20 p.m., the police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital at about 1.

The police said that eight children age 5 and under die every year from falling out windows. They passed on a few safety tips:

  • Keep play areas away from windows.
  • Keep furniture away from windows in case children climb on them.
  • Keep windows closed and locked, especially when children are playing.
  • Even when screens are in place, they cannot support the weight of a child.

They also suggested you install hardware that keeps windows from opening more than a couple of inches.

