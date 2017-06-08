Boy, 3, dies after falling out window in Fairfax Co.

WASHINGTON — A 3-year-old boy died Wednesday after falling out of a window in Falls Church.
The Fairfax County police said in a statement that the boy was playing in “an upper-level room” in a home on Magnolia Lane, north of Lacy Boulevard, when he leaned against the screen of an open window. The screen buckled, and the boy fell through at about 12:20 p.m., the police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital at about 1.
The police said that eight children age 5 and under die every year from falling out windows. They passed on a few safety tips:
- Keep play areas away from windows.
- Keep furniture away from windows in case children climb on them.
- Keep windows closed and locked, especially when children are playing.
- Even when screens are in place, they cannot support the weight of a child.
They also suggested you install hardware that keeps windows from opening more than a couple of inches.
