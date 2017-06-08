Boy, 3, dies after falling out window in Fairfax Co.

WASHINGTON — A 3-year-old boy died Wednesday after falling out of a window in Falls Church.

The Fairfax County police said in a statement that the boy was playing in “an upper-level room” in a home on Magnolia Lane, north of Lacy Boulevard, when he leaned against the screen of an open window. The screen buckled, and the boy fell through at about 12:20 p.m., the police said. He was pronounced dead at a hospital at about 1.

The police said that eight children age 5 and under die every year from falling out windows. They passed on a few safety tips:

Keep play areas away from windows.

Keep furniture away from windows in case children climb on them.

Keep windows closed and locked, especially when children are playing.

Even when screens are in place, they cannot support the weight of a child.

They also suggested you install hardware that keeps windows from opening more than a couple of inches.

