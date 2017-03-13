11:14 am, March 13, 2017
Ex-Fairfax mayor accepts plea in sex-for-drugs sting

By Colleen Kelleher | @KelleherWTOP March 13, 2017 10:50 am
FAIRFAX, Va. — Former Fairfax Mayor Richard Scott Silverthorne, who was caught in a sex-for-drugs scandal, accepted a plea deal Monday. He pleaded guilty to one count of distributing crystal meth last summer in the sting.

He’s been free on bond until now. But Judge Grace Carroll revoked that bond before Silverthorne’s sentencing in June.

WTOP’s Rich Johnson contributed to this report.

