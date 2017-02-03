5:11 am, February 4, 2017
Officials: Fairfax Co. trash center fire will smolder for days

By Letese' Clark | @LeteseClark February 3, 2017 11:00 am 02/03/2017 11:00am
A fire at the Covanta Fairfax Waste to Energy Facility, in Lorton, will continue to burn fordays, the fire department said. (Courtesy Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department)

WASHINGTON — A fire that started Thursday night at the recycling and disposal center in Fairfax County is under control, but still smoldering Friday morning, and fire officials say it could be days before it’s completely out.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue says three stories of trash caught fire in a building at the Covanta Fairfax Waste to Energy Facility, on Furnace Road in Lorton, a little after 9 p.m. Thursday.

The fire department said the fire started on the tipping floor of the building, and extended to the holding pit, which was full. It took about 60 firefighters to get the blaze under control, but it’s continuing to smolder, and fire officials said it would take several days to put out completely.

The fire department said it’s not a health hazard. No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

