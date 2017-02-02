WASHINGTON — Almost a year after the mysterious shooting of a retired World Bank economist at his waterfront home in Lorton, Virginia, investigators are tracking down a new lead about a truck seen in the area — and they’re asking for the public’s help

Johan De Leede, 83, was shot at his home on River Drive in the Hallowing Point area of Mason Neck on March 11, 2016.

He later died, and the shooting rattled the typically quiet community.

Now, Fairfax County police say on the night of the shooting, a neighbor reported seeing and hearing a dark, full-sized pickup truck leaving the area quickly.

“This was one of numerous leads that detectives have followed up on, but they want to definitively rule out any information. So we’re asking and encouraging anyone to contact us with any information regarding this truck and/or the incident,” Officer Megan Hawkins told WTOP.

“The information that you have, regardless of how trivial you feel it may be, could be critical in solving this case,” she says.

After the fatal shooting, Fairfax County police went door to door interviewing neighbors, sent extra patrols into the area, and even set up a checkpoint to gather more information, but no arrests were made.

There are several ways to get your tip to investigators:

Call the Major Crimes Division at 703-246-7800.

Call Fairfax County police at 703-691-2131.

If you’d like to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Solvers electronically or text a tip by texting “TIP187” plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS(8477).

