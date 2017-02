A thick plume of smoke visible from parts of D.C. and Virginia had residents wondering its source Saturday morning.

Fairfax County firefighters were still battling the fire in McLean, Virginia as of 9:30 a.m. (WTOP/Dennis Foley)

Fairfax County firefighters reported a fire through the roof of a structure in the 800 block of Turkey Run Road shortly after 8 a.m.

Officials are on the scene of the fire.

The story is still developing.

