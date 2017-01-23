Shots fired at Fairfax Co. police cruiser

GREAT FALLS, Va. — Fairfax County police are searching for the person who fired several shots at an officer’s cruiser after an attempted traffic stop.

The officer attempted to pull over an older-model, four-door white sedan around midnight Monday on Georgetown Pike, near Ad Hoc Road, about a mile east of Walker Road.

Fairfax County police spokeswoman Monica Meeks said the passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran.

The suspect vehicle, which police say was a late 1990s or early 2000s model, possibly a Toyota or a Mazda, with black molding on the doors. drove a short distance and turned around.

“Cruiser video was blurry because of the weather, but they could make out the driver was firing through the car’s windshield, at the cruiser,” said Meeks.

Two shots struck the cruiser. The officer was uninjured.

The white sedan was last seen traveling west on Georgetown Pike, the police said.

Meeks said police are asking the public’s help in finding the suspect vehicle, which would have substantial damage to the front windshield, and perhaps damage to the front passenger window.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police at 703-691-2131.

