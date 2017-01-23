9:38 am, January 23, 2017
46° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Fairfax County, VA News

Home » Breaking News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Shots fired at Fairfax…

Shots fired at Fairfax Co. police cruiser

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP January 23, 2017 9:13 am 01/23/2017 09:13am
Share
A view of the Fairfax County police car that was hit by a gunshot early Monday. (Courtesy Fairfax County Police Department)

GREAT FALLS, Va. — Fairfax County police are searching for the person who fired several shots at an officer’s cruiser after an attempted traffic stop.

The officer attempted to pull over an older-model, four-door white sedan around midnight Monday on Georgetown Pike, near Ad Hoc Road, about a mile east of Walker Road.

Fairfax County police spokeswoman Monica Meeks said the passenger jumped out of the vehicle and ran.

The suspect vehicle, which police say was a late 1990s or early 2000s model, possibly a Toyota or a Mazda, with black molding on the doors. drove a short distance and turned around.

“Cruiser video was blurry because of the weather, but they could make out the driver was firing through the car’s windshield, at the cruiser,” said Meeks.

Two shots struck the cruiser. The officer was uninjured.

The white sedan was last seen traveling west on Georgetown Pike, the police said.

Meeks said police are asking the public’s help in finding the suspect vehicle, which would have substantial damage to the front windshield, and perhaps damage to the front passenger window.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police at 703-691-2131.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
ad hoc road Breaking News fairfax county police Fairfax County, VA News georgetown pike great falls Local News monica meeks neal augenstein shots fired Virginia
Home » Breaking News » Local News » Virginia » Fairfax County, VA News » Shots fired at Fairfax…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Women's March on Washington

See photos of Saturday's demonstration in D.C.

Recommended
Latest

Fairfax County, VA News