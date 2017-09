Vivid cobalt, elaborate ruffles seen at London Fashion Week

By The Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Unfazed by the London subway attack, celebrities, models and fashion editors have flocked to London Fashion Week to celebrate all things stylish.

Designers showcasing their latest visions on Saturday include fashion week veteran Jasper Conran, rising star Simone Rocha and luxury brand Burberry.

Conran, who heads a design empire, has offered up a bright and cheerful collection of parkas and sheer, sport-luxe outfits in vivid hues. Cobalt clashed with yellow, chartreuse and grapefruit pink, balanced with shades of earthy mustard.

For her part, Rocha staged a quirky show based on all things doll-like in an austere wood-paneled hall. It was a profusion of elaborate ruffles, pearls, lace, tulle and embroidered flowers, but the saccharine innocence of the clothes was nicely offset by modern, poofy shapes and clumpy shoes.

