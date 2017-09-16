501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » Vivid cobalt, elaborate ruffles…

Vivid cobalt, elaborate ruffles seen at London Fashion Week

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 12:35 pm 09/16/2017 12:35pm
Share
Models wear creations by designer Jasper Conran during their Spring/Summer 2018 runway show at London Fashion Week in London, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

LONDON (AP) — Unfazed by the London subway attack, celebrities, models and fashion editors have flocked to London Fashion Week to celebrate all things stylish.

Designers showcasing their latest visions on Saturday include fashion week veteran Jasper Conran, rising star Simone Rocha and luxury brand Burberry.

Conran, who heads a design empire, has offered up a bright and cheerful collection of parkas and sheer, sport-luxe outfits in vivid hues. Cobalt clashed with yellow, chartreuse and grapefruit pink, balanced with shades of earthy mustard.

For her part, Rocha staged a quirky show based on all things doll-like in an austere wood-paneled hall. It was a profusion of elaborate ruffles, pearls, lace, tulle and embroidered flowers, but the saccharine innocence of the clothes was nicely offset by modern, poofy shapes and clumpy shoes.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News Europe News Fashion News Latest News Life & Style Living News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

18 can't-miss fall festivals in DC area

If you’re looking to get in the sweater-weather spirit this season, look no further. Here are 18 of the area’s best fall festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?