501.5
Home » Latest News » World News » Europe News » London Zoo weighs its…

London Zoo weighs its creatures, great and small

By The Associated Press August 24, 2017 9:06 am 08/24/2017 09:06am
Share
Gorilla Mjukuu and her baby Alika check the measuring board during the London zoo annual weigh-in in London, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017. Annual weigh-in records animals' vital statistics at London Zoo. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

LONDON (AP) — Staff at London Zoo have begun their annual weigh-in of the facility’s animal occupants, from the tiny to the mighty.

Zookeepers will weigh and measure some 200 species including frogs, goats, penguins, gorillas and lions over several days starting Thursday. The results go into a database that is shared with zoos around the world.

Zoological manager Mark Habben said the weigh-in can help determine whether young animals are growing properly and have the right diet, and can even reveal whether animals are pregnant.

The zoo says its heaviest animal is an 852 kilogram (1,800 pound) giraffe, while the lightest are leaf cutter ants, weighing between 3 and 5 milligrams (a 10-thousandth of an ounce).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Europe News Latest News Living News World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

See what the White House looks like after renovations

After three weeks of renovations, President Donald Trump's Oval Office has a new look.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?