Newly renovated West End Cinema kicks off Capital Classics Film Series

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Capital Classics at West End Cinema Jason Fraley http://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/CAPITAL-CLASSICS-jfray.mp3 Download audio

WASHINGTON — West End Cinema has seen a welcome resurgence in Foggy Bottom.

After closing in March 2015, the M Street gem underwent plush renovations in March 2016 to such success that it was voted Best Tiny Movie Theatre by Washington City Paper last year.

Now, the Landmark theater kicks off its first-ever Capital Classics Film Series, screening iconic movies every Wednesday at 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. running Sept. 13 through Nov. 1.

Check out the weekly selections below:

“The Wizard of Oz” (1939) Sept. 13: 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Kansas farm girl Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland) is carried away by a tornado into the magical land of Oz and must find a way to get back home in this beloved Technicolor musical. You really haven’t experienced the visceral thrills of the Emerald City, the Wicked Witch of the West (Margaret Hamilton) or those creepy winged monkeys until you’ve seen them on the big screen. Based on the book by L. Frank Baum. Directed by Victor Fleming (“Gone With the Wind”).

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.