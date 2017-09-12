501.5
Newly renovated West End Cinema kicks off Capital Classics Film Series

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP September 12, 2017
Clockwise: “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Maltese Falcon,” “Singin’ in the Rain” and “The Philadelphia Story” are just some of the iconic movies screening at West End Cinema for the Capital Classics Film Series. (WTOP collage via West End Cinema)
WTOP's Jason Fraley previews Capital Classics at West End Cinema

Jason Fraley

Download audio

WASHINGTON — West End Cinema has seen a welcome resurgence in Foggy Bottom.

After closing in March 2015, the M Street gem underwent plush renovations in March 2016 to such success that it was voted Best Tiny Movie Theatre by Washington City Paper last year.

Now, the Landmark theater kicks off its first-ever Capital Classics Film Series, screening iconic movies every Wednesday at 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. running Sept. 13 through Nov. 1.

Check out the weekly selections below:

