Photos: 2017 celebrity deaths

Walter Becker, of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame-inducted band Steely Dan, died Sunday, Sept. 3, at the age of 67. Becker, who co-founded the band, was Steely Dan’s guitarist and bassist. His death was announced on his official website.

Walter Becker, of Steely Dan, performs during the 2007 Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on Sunday, May 6, 2007. (AP Photo/Dave Martin)