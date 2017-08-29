Guessing ‘Game of Thrones:’ 8 burning questions, 8 predictions for Season 8

WASHINGTON — From undead dragons melting protective walls to heroes unwittingly engaging in incest, the “Game of Thrones” Season 7 finale left plenty of burning questions.
But unlike past seasons, we can’t rely on die-hard fans to provide insights from the source novels, as the show has outpaced the literary material from author George R.R. Martin.
Thus, theories are running rampant about how HBO will end its epic fantasy series, especially with just six episodes left to air in late 2018 or early 2019 (shooting begins this October).
Until then, here are eight vital questions — and eight humble predictions — for Season 8.
