Guessing ‘Game of Thrones:’ 8 burning questions, 8 predictions for Season 8

WASHINGTON — From undead dragons melting protective walls to heroes unwittingly engaging in incest, the “Game of Thrones” Season 7 finale left plenty of burning questions.

But unlike past seasons, we can’t rely on die-hard fans to provide insights from the source novels, as the show has outpaced the literary material from author George R.R. Martin.

Thus, theories are running rampant about how HBO will end its epic fantasy series, especially with just six episodes left to air in late 2018 or early 2019 (shooting begins this October).

Until then, here are eight vital questions — and eight humble predictions — for Season 8.

1) Are the White Walkers unstoppable? “We’re f****ed.” That’s the phrase several characters just uttered about the seemingly unstoppable White Walker army marching down from the North. Our sense of dread was exacerbated in the final scene when the Night King commanded Dany’s undead dragon Viserion to topple The Wall, which kept the White Walkers at bay for thousands of years, presumably killing Tormund and Beric in the process. The gates of hell have now been opened. Is there any way to stop the relentless undead? Well, we know that White Walkers can be killed with either fire or dragon glass. We also know that dragons can be killed with a precision shot from a giant crossbow. It seems to reason that a dragon-glass arrow fired from the crossbow could do the trick, along with help from Dany’s remaining fire-breathing dragons. One thing is for sure: The battle will be epic.

