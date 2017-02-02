Full chronological list of Super Bowl halftime performances:
1967 – University of Arizona and Grambling State University Marching Bands, Al Hirt
1968 – Grambling State University Marching Band
1969 – Florida A&M University and Miami-area high school bands
1970 – Carol Channing, Southern University Marching Band
1971 – Southeast Missouri State Marching Band, Up with People
1972 – Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt, U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team
1973 – University of Michigan Marching Band, Woody Herman, Andy Williams
1974 – University of Texas Marching Band, Miss Texas Judy Mallett
1975 – Mercer Ellington, Grambling State University Marching Band
1976 – Up with People
1977 – Los Angeles Unified All-City Band
1978 – Tyler Apache Belles Drill Team, Pete Fountain, Al Hirt
1979 – Ken Hamilton, Various Bands from the Caribbean
1980 – Up with People, Grambling State University Marching Band
1981 – Southern University Marching Band, Helen O’Connell
1982 – Up with People (Tribute to Motown)
1983 – Los Angeles Super Drill Team
1984 – University of Florida Marching Band and Florida State University Marching Bands
1985 – Tops in Blue
1986 – Up with People
1987 – George Burns, Mickey Rooney, Grambling State University and USC Marching Bands
1988 – Chubby Checker, The Rockettes, San Diego State Marching Band, USC Marching Band
1989 – Elvis Presto, South Florida-area dancers
1990 – Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw, Irma Thomas, Nicholls State University, Southern University and USL Marching Bands
1991 – New Kids on the Block
1992 – Gloria Estefan with Olympic figure skaters Brian Boitano and Dorothy Hamill
1993 – Michael Jackson
1994 – Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, The Judds
1995 – Patti LaBelle, Teddy Pendergrass, Tony Bennett, Arturo Sandoval, Miami Sound Machine
1996 – Diana Ross
1997 – The Blues Brothers, James Brown, ZZ Top
1998 – Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Temptations, Queen Latifah, Grambling State University Band
1999 – Gloria Estefan, Stevie Wonder, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Savion Glover
2000 – Tina Turner, Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton
2001 – Aerosmith, *NSYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly
2002 – U2 (9/11 Tribute)
2003 – Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting
2004 – Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, P. Diddy, Nelly, Kid Rock
2005 – Paul McCartney
2006 – The Rolling Stones
2007 – Prince
2008 – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
2009 – Bruce Springsteen
2010 – The Who
2011 – The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash
2012 – Madonna, LMFAO, Nicki Minaj, M.I.A., Cee Lo Green
2013 – Beyonce with Destiny’s Child
2014 – Bruno Mars, The Red Hot Chili Peppers
2015 – Katy Perry, Missy Elliot
2016 – Coldplay, Bruno Mars, Beyonce
