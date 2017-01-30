‘Hidden Figures,’ ‘Stranger Things’ triumph at SAG Awards

WASHINGTON — “They’re ‘Hidden Figures’ no more.”

That’s how Taraji P. Henson accepted the top prize at the 23rd annual SAG Awards, standing next to an emotional Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium on Sunday night.

Henson paid touching homage to NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, whose advanced data-crunching put John Glenn into orbit, as “Hidden Figures” won for Best Ensemble, beating “Captain Fantastic,” “Fences,” “Manchester by the Sea” and “Moonlight.”

Ironically, this year’s Oscar front-runner — Damien Chazelle’s musical “La La Land,” after a record-tying 14 Academy Award nominations — wasn’t even up for SAG’s top prize, likely because it doesn’t feature a large ensemble, instead focusing primarily on its two leads, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Does “Hidden Figures” now have a shot at scoring an Oscar upset for Best Picture? Not necessarily.

Since its 1995 inception, SAG has only predicted Oscar’s Best Picture half of the time: “Shakespeare in Love,” “American Beauty,” “Chicago,” “The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King,” “Crash,” “No Country for Old Men,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” “The King’s Speech,” “Argo,” “Birdman” and “Spotlight.”

Its failure rate is just as frequent, as SAG champions “Apollo 13,” “The Birdcage,” “The Fully Monty,” “Traffic,” “Gosford Park,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” “Inglorious Basterds,” “The Help” and “American Hustle” all went on to lose the Oscar to “Braveheart,” “The English Patient,” “Titanic,” “Gladiator,” “A Beautiful Mind,” “The Departed,” “The Hurt Locker,” “The Artist” and “12 Years a Slave,” respectively.

While the Best Picture implications are often a 50-50 proposition, SAG has been far more accurate in predicting the acting categories in recent years. After all, this is the Screen Actors Guild. So which performances got a bump going forward in the Oscar race? Some races just became very interesting.

Denzel Washington (“Fences”) snatched Best Actor from front-runner Casey Affleck (“Manchester by the Sea”), Andrew Garfield (“Hacksaw Ridge”), Ryan Gosling (“La La Land”) and Viggo Mortensen (“Captain Fantastic”). Last year, this category correctly predicted Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”).

Likewise, Emma Stone (“La La Land”) used her triple-threat skills to win Best Actress over Natalie Portman (“Jackie”), Amy Adams (“Arrival”), Emily Blunt (“The Girl on the Train”) and Meryl Streep (“Florence Foster Jenkins”). Last year, this category correctly predicted Brie Larson (“Room”).

Best Supporting Actress went to Viola Davis (“Fences”), who defeated Naomie Harris (“Moonlight”), Nicole Kidman (“Lion”), Octavia Spencer (“Hidden Figures”) and Michelle Williams (“Manchester by the Sea”). Last year, this category correctly predicted Alicia Vikander (“Danish Girl”).

Best Supporting Actor went to Mahershala Ali (“Moonlight”) over Jeff Bridges (“Hell or High Water”), Hugh Grant (“Florence Foster Jenkins”), Lucas Hedges (“Manchester by the Sea”) and Dev Patel (“Lion”). Last year’s SAG winner, Idris Elba (“Beasts of No Nation”), wasn’t even nominated at the Oscars, awarding Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”) over Globe champ Sylvester Stalone (“Creed”).

Wrapping up the film categories was the non-televised category of Outstanding Stunt Ensemble, a clever way to honor more action-heavy genre pictures. That prize went to “Hacksaw Ridge,” which beat out “Civil War,” “Doctor Strange,” “Jason Bourne” and “Nocturnal Animals.” Last year’s champ in this category “Mad Max: Fury Road,” went on to win six Oscars, mostly in the technical categories.

Meanwhile, on the TV side, the big winner was Netflix’s “Stranger Things,” which won Best Drama Ensemble over “The Crown,” “Downton Abbey,” “Game of Thrones” and “Westworld.” Winona Ryder looked in shock at the show’s victory before David Harbor delivered a rousing speech as the child cast (Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin) danced in joy.

The TV drama acting prizes both went to Netflix’s “The Crown,” as John Lithgow beat Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”), Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”), Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”) and Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”), while Claire Foy beat Millie Bobby Brown, (“Stranger Things”), Thandie Newton (“Westworld”), Winona Ryder (“Stranger Things”) and Robin Wright (“House of Cards”).

Netflix also dominated on the TV comedy side, as Best TV Comedy Ensemble went to “Orange Is the New Black,” beating out “The Big Bang Theory,” “Blackish,” “Modern Family” and “Veep.” Notably absent was F/X’s “Atlanta,” which won Best TV Comedy and Best Actor Comedy at the Globes.

With the hilarious Donald Glover (“Atlanta”) not in the running, Best TV Comedy Actor instead went to William H. Macy (“Shameless”), who topped Anthony Anderson (“Blackish”), Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”), “Ty Burrell” (“Modern Family”) and Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”).

Best TV Comedy Actress went to Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”) over Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”), Jane Fonda (“Grace and Frankie”), Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”) and Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”). It marked Louis-Dreyfus’ sixth SAG Award from “Veep” and “Seinfeld.”

Finally, in the TV Movie/Miniseries realm, Bryan Cranston emerged victorious for playing LBJ in HBO’s “All the Way.” Is it possible the vote tally was split between “The Night Of” stars Riz Ahmed and John Turturro and “The People vs. O.J. Simpson” stars Sterling K. Brown and Courtney B. Vance?

Either way, Sarah Paulson held it down for “The People vs. O.J. Simpson,” winning for her portrayal of Marcia Clark over Bryce Dallas Howard (“Black Mirror”), Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”), Audra McDonald (“Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill”) and Kerry Washington (“Confirmation”).

Rounding out the TV winners was the non-televised category of Best TV Stunt Ensemble, as fan-favorite “Game of Thrones” topped “Daredevil,” “Luke Cage,” “The Walking Dead” and “Westworld.”

What was the best moment beyond all the winners? It certainly had to be Dolly Parton cracking self-deprecating “sag” jokes while presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to her “9 to 5″ co-star Lily Tomlin, who stuck her finger out of the mouth of her SAG Award statuette. “And that’s the truth!”

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2016 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.