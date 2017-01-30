7:53 am, January 30, 2017
The many faces of Winona Ryder at SAG Awards spark Monday meme storm

By WTOP Staff January 30, 2017 7:48 am 01/30/2017 07:48am
Actress Wino Ryder reacts to 'stranger Things' co-star David Harbour acceptance speech at SAG Awards Sunday night.

WASHINGTON — The breakout success of the Netflix sci-fi series “Stranger Things” culminated in a big upset win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, but a passionate acceptance speech about the current political and social climate by actor and David Harbour inspired what can only be called “the many faces of Winona Ryder” and a million memes on Monday.

Ryder, who was nominated for best actress for the drama series, is no stranger to awards, having been nominated for and winning SAG awards, Golden Globes and Oscars since the 1980s. But it was “Stranger Things,” a series about four intrepid pre-teens in the 1980s who battle monsters and mayhem in  their small Midwestern town, had put her firmly in the spotlight once again. The series won the Best Drama Ensemble award last night.

At SAG Awards, protest of immigration ban takes spotlight

The SAG Awards often serve as an Academy Awards warm-up. But as attendees arrived at Los Angeles’ Shrine Auditorium on a sunny Sunday, many had their minds on other issues.

Topics:
Entertainment News Latest News Movie News National News netflix sag awards Social Media News Stranger Things TV News Watercooler News Winona Ryder
