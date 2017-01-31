1:56 am, January 31, 2017
30° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Entertainment News

Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » February Entertainment Guide 2017

February Entertainment Guide 2017

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP January 31, 2017 1:19 am 01/31/2017 01:19am
Share

Which events should you hit in the D.C. area during the month of February?

WTOP's Jason Fraley preview February entertainment

Jason Fraley | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

February Entertainment Guide

Feb. 1: Aaron Lewis at The Fillmore

Feb. 1-4: Nicholas Rodriguez at Signature Theatre

Feb. 1-19: “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” at Ford’s Theatre

Feb. 1-19: “Roe” at Arena Stage

Feb. 1-19: “Hooded: Or Being Black for Dummies” at Atlas Performing Arts Center

Feb. 1-26: “Baby Screams Miracle” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre

Feb. 1-26: “Caroline, or Change” at Round House Theatre

Feb. 1-28: Black History Month at African-American History Museum

Feb. 1-March 19: “Show Boat” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Feb. 2: Potomac Phil appears for Groundhog Day at Dupont Circle

Feb. 2: “Groundhog Day” at Angelika Mosaic in Fairfax

Feb. 2-4: Gilbert Gottfried at DC Improv

Feb. 3: “Rings” hits movie theaters

Feb. 3: Justin Moore & Lee Brice at EagleBank Arena

Feb. 3: American Conservation Film Festival at Weinberg Center

Feb. 3-March 5: Marsha Mason in “Watch on the Rhine” at Arena Stage

Feb. 4: Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at Strathmore

Feb. 4: ‘Nashville’ star Clare Bowen at Birchmere

Feb. 4: Buddy Holly Tribute at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Feb. 5: Lady Gaga, “Hamilton’ cast perform at Super Bowl

Feb. 7: AFI at 9:30 Club

Feb. 7-March 12: “King Charles III” at Shakespeare Theatre Company

Feb. 8: Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues at Birchmere

Feb. 9: Deniece Williams at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Feb. 10: The Whispers at Howard Theatre

Feb. 10: “Fifty Shades Darker” hits movie theaters

Feb. 10-11: “Swan Lake” at Hippodrome

Feb. 11: Mike Epps at DAR Constitution Hall

Feb. 11: Alyson Cambridge at Wolf Trap

Feb. 11: Beatles Love Songs at Hamilton Live

Feb. 11: National Chamber Ensemble: Viva La France in Rosslyn

Feb. 11: Story District’s “Sucker for Love” at Lincoln Theatre

Feb. 11: Dick Gregory & Paul Mooney at Howard Theatre

Feb. 12: Sara Evans at Weinberg Center

Feb. 12: Grammy Awards

Feb. 12: BAFTA Awards

Feb. 12: Charlie Wilson, Fantasia, Johnny Gill at Verizon Center

Feb. 12: Step Afrika! Step Xplosion at Strathmore

Feb. 12: “An Affair to Remember” returns to theaters

Feb. 12: Valentine’s Soul Jam at DAR Constitution Hall

Feb. 13-14: The Spinners at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Feb. 14: Rick Astley at 9:30 Club

Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day with Patti LaBelle at Kennedy Center

Feb. 14: Other Valentine’s Day events

Feb. 15-22: Disney on Ice at Verizon Center

Feb. 15-March 19: “The Taming of the Shrew” at Synetic Theater

Feb. 16: Lauryn Hill at Warner Theatre

Feb. 16-19: The Supremes’ Mary Wilson at Blues Alley

Feb. 17: “The Great Wall” hits movie theaters

Feb. 17: Al Jarreau at Howard Theatre

Feb. 17: Regina Carter at Kennedy Center

Feb. 17-19: Arlo Guthrie at Birchmere

Feb. 17-19: Jamie Lee at DC Improv

Feb. 18: Earth, Wind & Fire at MGM National Harbor

Feb. 19: “School of Rock” at The Fillmore

Feb. 19: WGA Awards

Feb. 22: Snarky Puppy with NSO Pops at Kennedy Center

Feb. 23: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at Howard Theatre

Feb. 23: Elizabeth Smart at Weinberg Center

Feb. 23-25: Tedeschi Trucks Band at Warner Theatre

Feb. 24: Lewis Black at Hippodrome

Feb. 24: Altan at AMP by Strathmore

Feb. 24: Cameo at Howard Theatre

Feb. 24: Pink Floyd Tribute at Gypsy Sally’s

Feb. 24-25: Ledisi with NSO Pops at Kennedy Center

Feb. 24-April 9: “Intelligence” at Arena Stage

Feb. 25: Independent Spirit Awards

Feb. 25: Bone Thugs N Harmony at The Fillmore

Feb. 26: The Lox at The Fillmore

Feb. 26: Academy Awards

Feb. 26: David Duchovny at Birchmere

Feb. 27: Ariana Grande at Verizon Center

Feb. 28-March 1: Dionne Warwick at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Feb. 28-March 26: “Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing” at Signature Theatre

WTOP's Jason Fraley preview February entertainment

Jason Fraley | November 30, -0001 12:00 am

Download audio

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Entertainment News February Entertainment Guide Latest News Local News Maryland News Virginia Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Entertainment News » February Entertainment Guide 2017
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Photos: 2017 SAG Awards
Immigration, refugee ban protests
12 cool DC places to visit in 2017
Today in History: Jan. 30
44th annual March for Life
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Oscars go gaga for 'La La Land'
How did Trump's inauguration crowd size compare?
Women’s March on Washington
Inauguration: Scenes Around DC
Inside Obamas' new home
Past inaugurations
Inaugural balls through the years
People's Choice Awards
Historic moments from Obama presidency
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 29-Feb. 4
Betty White turns 95
2017 local deaths of note
Obama presidency: Commander-in-chief
Look back at Obama presidency