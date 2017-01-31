February Entertainment Guide 2017

Which events should you hit in the D.C. area during the month of February?
Introduction
It’s hard to believe that February has arrived.
So which events should you hit around the D.C. area?
Time for our (W)TOP of the Month Entertainment Guide.
Click through the gallery for videos and find the full list below.
(WTOP collage via AP)
Jason Fraley
|
November 30, -0001 12:00 am
Download audio
February Entertainment Guide
Feb. 1: Aaron Lewis at The Fillmore
Feb. 1-4: Nicholas Rodriguez at Signature Theatre
Feb. 1-19: “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” at Ford’s Theatre
Feb. 1-19: “Roe” at Arena Stage
Feb. 1-19: “Hooded: Or Being Black for Dummies” at Atlas Performing Arts Center
Feb. 1-26: “Baby Screams Miracle” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre
Feb. 1-26: “Caroline, or Change” at Round House Theatre
Feb. 1-28: Black History Month at African-American History Museum
Feb. 1-March 19: “Show Boat” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Feb. 2: Potomac Phil appears for Groundhog Day at Dupont Circle
Feb. 2: “Groundhog Day” at Angelika Mosaic in Fairfax
Feb. 2-4: Gilbert Gottfried at DC Improv
Feb. 3: “Rings” hits movie theaters
Feb. 3: Justin Moore & Lee Brice at EagleBank Arena
Feb. 3: American Conservation Film Festival at Weinberg Center
Feb. 3-March 5: Marsha Mason in “Watch on the Rhine” at Arena Stage
Feb. 4: Pokemon: Symphonic Evolutions at Strathmore
Feb. 4: ‘Nashville’ star Clare Bowen at Birchmere
Feb. 4: Buddy Holly Tribute at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Feb. 5: Lady Gaga, “Hamilton’ cast perform at Super Bowl
Feb. 7: AFI at 9:30 Club
Feb. 7-March 12: “King Charles III” at Shakespeare Theatre Company
Feb. 8: Justin Hayward of The Moody Blues at Birchmere
Feb. 9: Deniece Williams at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Feb. 10: The Whispers at Howard Theatre
Feb. 10: “Fifty Shades Darker” hits movie theaters
Feb. 10-11: “Swan Lake” at Hippodrome
Feb. 11: Mike Epps at DAR Constitution Hall
Feb. 11: Alyson Cambridge at Wolf Trap
Feb. 11: Beatles Love Songs at Hamilton Live
Feb. 11: National Chamber Ensemble: Viva La France in Rosslyn
Feb. 11: Story District’s “Sucker for Love” at Lincoln Theatre
Feb. 11: Dick Gregory & Paul Mooney at Howard Theatre
Feb. 12: Sara Evans at Weinberg Center
Feb. 12: Grammy Awards
Feb. 12: BAFTA Awards
Feb. 12: Charlie Wilson, Fantasia, Johnny Gill at Verizon Center
Feb. 12: Step Afrika! Step Xplosion at Strathmore
Feb. 12: “An Affair to Remember” returns to theaters
Feb. 12: Valentine’s Soul Jam at DAR Constitution Hall
Feb. 13-14: The Spinners at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Feb. 14: Rick Astley at 9:30 Club
Feb. 14: Valentine’s Day with Patti LaBelle at Kennedy Center
Feb. 14: Other Valentine’s Day events
Feb. 15-22: Disney on Ice at Verizon Center
Feb. 15-March 19: “The Taming of the Shrew” at Synetic Theater
Feb. 16: Lauryn Hill at Warner Theatre
Feb. 16-19: The Supremes’ Mary Wilson at Blues Alley
Feb. 17: “The Great Wall” hits movie theaters
Feb. 17: Al Jarreau at Howard Theatre
Feb. 17: Regina Carter at Kennedy Center
Feb. 17-19: Arlo Guthrie at Birchmere
Feb. 17-19: Jamie Lee at DC Improv
Feb. 18: Earth, Wind & Fire at MGM National Harbor
Feb. 19: “School of Rock” at The Fillmore
Feb. 19: WGA Awards
Feb. 22: Snarky Puppy with NSO Pops at Kennedy Center
Feb. 23: George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic at Howard Theatre
Feb. 23: Elizabeth Smart at Weinberg Center
Feb. 23-25: Tedeschi Trucks Band at Warner Theatre
Feb. 24: Lewis Black at Hippodrome
Feb. 24: Altan at AMP by Strathmore
Feb. 24: Cameo at Howard Theatre
Feb. 24: Pink Floyd Tribute at Gypsy Sally’s
Feb. 24-25: Ledisi with NSO Pops at Kennedy Center
Feb. 24-April 9: “Intelligence” at Arena Stage
Feb. 25: Independent Spirit Awards
Feb. 25: Bone Thugs N Harmony at The Fillmore
Feb. 26: The Lox at The Fillmore
Feb. 26: Academy Awards
Feb. 26: David Duchovny at Birchmere
Feb. 27: Ariana Grande at Verizon Center
Feb. 28-March 1: Dionne Warwick at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Feb. 28-March 26: “Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing” at Signature Theatre
comments
Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.
© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.