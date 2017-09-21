201.5
Georgetown police investigate swastika, threatening language in campus dorm

By Jack Moore September 21, 2017 9:48 am 09/21/2017 09:48am
In this Sept. 1, 2016, file photo, students walk past a Jesuit statue in front of Freedom Hall, center, formerly named Mulledy Hall, on the Georgetown University campus, Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

WASHINGTON — Georgetown University police are investigating a swastika discovered in a campus residence hall restroom earlier this week — the third swastika found on campus this month.

John DeGioia, the university president, called the incident, coming amid the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashana, an “abhorrent act of anti-Semitism,” in an email to students.

Campus police responded to a report of a swastika painted inside the stall of a women’s restroom in the LXR residence Wednesday evening, DeGioia said in the email. The swastika was accompanied by “threatening and derogatory language advocated for violence against women,” he said.

It’s the third time a swastika has been discovered in the residence hall in recent weeks and the second incident involving the LXR residence hall.

“There is never a time or place for these acts, and this incident is even more disturbing during Rosh Hashana,” DeGioia said. “We stand in solidarity with our Jewish community and strongly condemn this act of hate, anti-Semitism, and sexism.”

Campus police are investigating the swastikas and have ordered increased patrols in areas around residence halls, DeGioia said.

Those found responsible for the placement of the swastikas “will be held fully accountable for their actions,” he said.

Earlier this month, police found swastikas that had been painted and carved into elevator walls on campus.

 

