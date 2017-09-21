Electric ride: New powered-up bike share system coming to DC

DC! Your dockless e-bikes have arrived. Launching 9/25. #bikedc #ebikes #bikeshare A post shared by Social Bicycles (@socialbicycles) on Sep 21, 2017 at 2:09pm PDT

WASHINGTON — If you’ve always wanted to make the switch to a bike commute, but a daunting uphill ride has held you back, you’re in luck. Shared electric bicycles are coming to D.C. on Monday, Sept. 25.

Brooklyn-based bike-share company Social Bicycles Inc. is bringing the “smart e-bikes” to the District as part of the JUMP DC program.

Each e-bike has a 250-watt electric motor that can boost riders with a maximum speed of 19 mph. Bikes also have GPS to help locate them and integrated U-locks.

“We’re excited to give people in D.C. a fun, new option for getting around,” said Ryan Rzepecki, CEO and founder of Social Bicycles/JUMP Mobility, in a news release Thursday.

Trips will be priced at $2 for 30 minutes. The company said the bikes can sync with SmarTrip cards so people without smartphones can use the bikes.

First-time riders can receive $10 in ride credit to give it a try. Sign up online or through the JUMP app available for iOS and Android.

The program’s preview system is under the District Department of Transportation’s dockless bike share demonstration program, which runs through April 2018. The company will provide data to DDOT to help plan and implement D.C. bicycle infrastructure.

