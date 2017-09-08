DC man arrested, charged with sex offenses on Metro train

WASHINGTON — Metro Transit Police on Friday arrested a man accused of sexual battery and public masturbation aboard a train, and say he’s a familiar face to the authorities.

Metro announced in a statement that their police arrested Nathaniel Tyrone Ford, 29, of Southeast D.C., Friday morning, saying he’s the man who committed the acts on a train near the West Falls Church station June 5. He’s being held in D.C. awaiting extradition to Fairfax County on Virginia charges.

Metro said Ford has a long history with the transit agency. The victim identified Ford, recognizing him as the man who committed similar acts against her in January of last year.

He’s also been arrested in connection with indecent exposure more than two dozen times before, many of them on Metro trains, and has been stopped for Metro fare evasion 11 times, Metro said.

“Unlike many other transit systems, Metro currently does not have the ability to bar individuals who commit repeat offenses,” Metro said in the statement. “Currently, the only way to keep an individual off Metro is through a court-issued stay away order.”

