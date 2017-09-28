45-foot-tall statue of nude woman to stand next to Washington Monument

WASHINGTON — A 45-foot-tall sculpture of a nude woman could be coming to the National Mall for an extended stay.

Organizers of the Catharsis on the Mall event are trying to raise funds to transport the R-Evolution sculpture from San Francisco to D.C. in time for this year’s event, which is set for November.

The organizers say they have received approval from the National Park Service to have the structure on the grounds of the National Mall. It would stand next to the Washington Monument and face the White House.

This sculpture — and two others, which are part of the Bliss Project by artist Marco Cochrane — have been regularly featured at the Burning Man festival in Nevada.

“R-Evolution is Deja Solis, a woman standing in her strength and power … expressing her humanity; how she feels when she is safe, when she can just be,” organizers said in a description of the sculpture on their fundraising page.

They say the statue is meant to challenge the viewer to de-objectify women and inspire people to take action to end violence against women.

The sculpture is made of steel rods and tubing, covered in a stainless steel mesh.

The group is looking to raise $90,000 to transport the structure to the nation’s capital.

Organizers plan to have the sculpture installed in time for this year’s Catharsis on the Mall — which runs Nov. 9 through Nov. 12.

The sculpture would stay in place until March.

