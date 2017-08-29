501.5
Police seek woman who threw urine on Metrobus driver

By Sarah Beth Hensley | @SarahBethHens August 29, 2017 3:32 pm 08/29/2017 03:32pm
WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a woman who they say threw a cup of urine on a Metrobus driver over the weekend.

On Saturday around 6:15 p.m., a woman assaulted an X2 Metrobus driver by throwing a cup of urine on the driver, Metro Transit Police said Tuesday. The assault happened in the area of Minnesota Avenue and Benning Road in Northeast D.C., police said.

Courtesy Metro Transit Police

Police are working to identify the person of interest in the case. If you know who the woman is or have any additional details about the incident, call Metro Transit Police at 301-955-5000.

Below is a map with the location of the incident:

